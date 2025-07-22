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Ertiga [2018-2022]Specs & FeaturesMileageUser Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Images

Check out the latest images of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]. The images showcase the dynamic ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Front Left Side

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]

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7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Front Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Rear Left View
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Hill Assist
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Grille
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Taillight
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Steering Wheel
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Infotainment System Main Menu
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Gear Shifter
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Door View Of Driver Seat
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Airbags
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Rear Seats
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Hill Assist
Grille
Taillight
Steering Wheel
Infotainment System Main Menu
Gear Shifter
Door View Of Driver Seat
Airbags
Rear Seats

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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Best look and best engine
This car is very useful and has extremely comfortable seats. The CNG tank offers a long range, making it very efficient. Overall, an amazing car
By: Narender (Jul 22, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Related News

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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Videos

Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
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31 Dec 2024
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
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12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
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