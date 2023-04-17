Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] comes in six petrol variant and one CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Ertiga [2018-2022] measures 4,395 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. The ground clearance of Ertiga [2018-2022] is 180. A seven-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] price starts at ₹ 7.96 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] comes in 7 variants. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] top variant price is ₹ 10.69 Lakhs.
LXi
₹7.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi
₹8.76 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXi
₹9.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi CNG
₹9.66 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
VXi AT
₹9.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi Plus
₹9.98 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXi AT
₹10.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
