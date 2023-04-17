HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]

7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Specs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] comes in six petrol variant and one CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Ertiga [2018-2022] measures 4,395 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ZXi AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
17.99
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
K 15 Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
809.55
Battery
Lithium Ion
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
180
Length
4395
Wheelbase
2740
Kerb Weight
1170
Height
1690
Width
1735
Bootspace
209
No of Seating Rows
3
Fuel Tank Capacity
45
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] News

Delhi Police has inducted 250 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPVs and Mahindra Bolero SUVs in its fleet. These vehicles are the first among 850 vehicles to be inducted by Delhi Police after approval from the Home Ministry operational purposes.
Delhi Police adds 250 Maruti Ertiga, Mahindra Bolero to its fleet
17 Apr 2023
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (top) and Ignis (bottom) are two of the latest cars from the carmaker to receive price hikes.
Maruti Ertiga and Ignis to cost more. Check new price list
13 Apr 2023
All three vehicles are based on the same Heartect platform.
Maruti Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga gets updated with these new connectivity features
7 Feb 2023
The new generation Maruti Baleno hatchback (top) and Ertiga MPV (bottom) were the top two most popular cars in India in December.
Top 10 cars sold in December: New Baleno, Ertiga rule amid Maruti's dominance
9 Jan 2023
File photo: Ertiga CNG waiting for its turn at a CNG fuel station just outside of Jaipur.
Why Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG has a nine-month long wait period
31 Oct 2022
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] price starts at ₹ 7.96 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] comes in 7 variants. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] top variant price is ₹ 10.69 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXi
7.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi
8.76 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXi
9.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi CNG
9.66 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
VXi AT
9.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi Plus
9.98 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXi AT
10.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

