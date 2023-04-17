Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] comes in six petrol variant and one CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Ertiga [2018-2022] measures 4,395 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. The ground clearance of Ertiga [2018-2022] is 180. A seven-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less