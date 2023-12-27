In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus NX and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite and Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs 43.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kWh. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less