Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsES vs Camry

Lexus ES vs Toyota Camry

In 2023, when choosing between the Lexus ES and Toyota Camry, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
ES
Lexus ES
300h Exquisite
₹56.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Camry
Toyota Camry
Hybrid
₹39.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600 rpm221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
22.5819.16
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 5700 rpm176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXS I4Petrol-Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with TransmissionPermanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
1129958
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 244.8 Volt, 46.5 kg Battery Placed Under Rear SeatsNickel Metal Hydride, 245 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Max Engine Performance
215 bhp215 bhp @ 5700 rpm, 221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
118 bhp @ 88 rpm, 202 Nm119 bhp 202 Nm
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99,52347,51,830
Ex-Showroom Price
56,55,00041,20,000
RTO
5,94,5004,41,000
Insurance
2,49,5231,90,330
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,39,7001,02,135

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The new Toyota Camry gets a 2.5-litre inline-four engine with two electric motors, churning out a power output between 222 bhp and 229 bhp.
    Ninth-generation Toyota Camry breaks cover, goes all hybrid essentially becoming a big Prius
    15 Nov 2023
    Actor Salman Khan's charitable organisation Being Human will sell its e-cycles via e-Sprinto showrooms
    Actor Salman Khan’s Being Human e-cycles to be sold through e-Sprinto showrooms
    16 Nov 2023
    e-Sprinto sold over 5,500 electric scooters between April and June this year, and has made it to 8,000 units with a few days left in 2023
    e-Sprinto electric scooter sales hit 8,000 units, aims to end 2023 at 10,000
    24 Dec 2023
    Toyota Motor has teased the upcoming Camry (left) with hybrid power and AWD capabilities. It will make debut on November 14. Meanwhile Ford Motor too will debut the GT California Special of its Mustang sports car at the LA Auto Show.
    Toyota Camry hybrid to Ford Mustang special edition: Cars to debut at Los Angeles Auto Show
    10 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Toyota Camry Hybrid facelift premium sedan has already been launched in global markets. Toyota is now all set to drive in the model to Indian markets soon. The company has teased the upcoming sedan ahead of debut.
    2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid to launch in India: Features, specs and other details
    6 Jan 2022
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip | All Things Auto
    27 Jun 2023
    Toyota Camry Nightshade comes with new exterior colour schemes, certain design tweaks to give the edition a sporty appeal and a new set of engine options for global markets.
    Toyota Camry Nightshade edition: First Look
    17 May 2022
    View all
     