Auto recap, August 18: Volvo EX30 review, Toyota Camry Sprint Edition launch, Mercedes-Benz MD interview

Volvo EX30 Review: A stylish, sustainable, and surprisingly quick compact EV for the city

After making a big impression in the global market, Volvo’s smallest electric SUV has arrived in India. The EX30 takes the brand’s signature Scandinavian design and shrinks it into a city-friendly, all-electric package aimed squarely at younger buyers and first-time EV owners. It’s Volvo’s bid to shake up the compact EV segment — but beneath the stylish exterior, there’s a lot to unpack. HT Auto reviewed the Volvo EX30, and here's what we found.

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition launched at ₹ 48.50 lakh

The Toyota Camry Sprint Edition has been launched in India, starting at ₹48.50 lakh, ex-showroom. This marks the first special edition for the flagship sedan offering from Toyota, post the launch of the eighth-generation model in November 2024. The new edition brings sportier styling cues and feature enhancements while retaining the hybrid sedan’s efficiency-oriented powertrain. The Camry has been on sale in India since 2002 and has consistently occupied a niche in the aspirational luxury sedan space.

Our focus is not exports but to cater to local requirements: Mercedes-Benz India MD

Mercedes-Benz India MD Santosh Iyer is cautiously optimistic about India’s EV market penetration. Speaking at the recent launch of the CLE 53 AMG – a 449hp, straight-six petrol-powered sports coupè that’s the 10th AMG model in the brand’s India line-up – Iyer attributed the steady Y-o-Y growth of EVs to multiple reasons, including the availability of a wider range of models, and the expansion of retail touch points across the country. “Today, only 30% of India’s customer touch points sell EVs in any form. And that growth has happened from 10% so there are more customers who are educated about EVs now, and that’s driving growth".

VinFast plans a major EV offensive in India, patents Limo Green and Minio Green in India

Despite being a late entrant in the Indian market, the Vietnamese automobile giant VinFast is aiming to ramp up its efforts to grab a sizeable chunk of the country's electric passenger vehicle market. After launching the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in the country, VinFast is now planning to launch a major EV offensive in the country. As part of that strategy, the carmaker has patented two electric cars in India, which are Limo Green and Minio Green.

