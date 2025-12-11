HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Light Aircraft Crash Lands On Toyota Camry In Moving Traffic

Light aircraft crash-lands on Toyota Camry in moving traffic

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 11 Dec 2025, 17:45 pm
  • A Beechcraft 55 crash-landed on a Toyota Camry driving on the Florida highway, during peak traffic, leaving the car totalled but causing no fatalities.

Toyota Camry crash
The Beechcraft 55 lies damaged on the Florida highway after crashing into a Toyota Camry during an emergency landing attempt.
Toyota Camry crash
The Beechcraft 55 lies damaged on the Florida highway after crashing into a Toyota Camry during an emergency landing attempt.
An aircraft making an emergency landing on a busy highway is rare by any measure, and for car enthusiasts, the sight of a light aircraft crash-landing directly onto a Toyota Camry in moving traffic is even more startling. The unusual incident in Florida is now drawing widespread attention across social platforms.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the multi-engine Beechcraft 55 attempted an emergency landing shortly after take-off during an instructional flight, following reports of engine trouble. The incident unfolded on Monday at around 5:45 pm, captured by a nearby vehicle’s dashcam.

Just before the descent, the pilot radioed in a failure in both engines, leaving the aircraft with no choice but to head for the open stretch of highway below.

Camry gets hit on the highway

A dashcam's footage uploaded on social media shows the aircraft dropping sharply over the southbound lane, directly above a 2023 Toyota Camry. Despite the pilot's attempt at a controlled landing, the aircraft struck the rear of the sedan, bounced off its roof, and skidded across the road without its landing gear before stopping against the central barrier.

Also Read : Toyota GR GT breaks cover with 650-bhp twin-turbo V8 and track-focused aerodynamics

All occupants escaped with minor or no injuries

Remarkably, the 57-year-old Camry driver sustained only minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The 27-year-old pilot and his 27-year-old passenger escaped unhurt. The dramatic moment was recorded by motorist Jim Coffey, whose dashcam captured the clearest angle of the crash.

Images reveal total loss

New images shared online highlight the heavy damage to the Camry’s roof and tail section, confirming the vehicle is beyond repair. Analysts noted that the incident could have been significantly more severe had the aircraft touched down closer to the driver’s side.

The emergency landing took place during peak evening traffic, a scenario that typically increases the risk of multi-vehicle collisions. Fortunately, the impact was limited to one car, and no fatalities were reported.

Authorities shut down several interstate lanes to clear debris, eventually reopening the road at around 9 am the following morning.

First Published Date: 11 Dec 2025, 17:45 pm IST
