In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs AMG GLE Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover
|Amg gle coupe
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|₹ 1.45 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|9.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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