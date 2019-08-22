Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.5L CRDI VGT
|1.0L TSI
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|1050
|905
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21
|18.1
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹12,68,841
|₹11,98,700
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,65,000
|₹10,49,000
|RTO
|₹1,33,125
|₹1,11,290
|Insurance
|₹43,684
|₹37,910
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹26,702
|₹25,764