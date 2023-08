Latest Update

KIA Seltos

Launched for the first time in India in 2019, Kia?s Seltos has emerged as a great option in the aact SUV category. A tough competition in its segment, Seltos was launched head to head with Maruti Suzuki Vitara?s Brezza, Hyundai?s Creta and Venue, Mahindra?s Duster and other popular compact SUVs. Now, the best seller of Kia is back with its 2021 with further improvements.

Exterior In terms of designs, looks and overall exterior, Kia's Seltos is a good competitor in the compact SUV segment.

Apart from a changed logo, there is no difference between Seltos 2020 and Seltos 2021.

The chrome-plated tiger-nose grills, edged by its sharp headlamps, added with LED DRLs provide an over the top front look.

The tail lamps have a chrome slat, with Kia written in middle, that runs between them.

Dimensionally, Seltos' form factor consists of 4315x1800x1620 mm. compact SUV stands at a ground clearance of 190 mm while its wheelbase measures 2610mm. Interior The Interior has remained mostly the same as well.

Kia's Seltos features the same electric sunroof, front ventilated seats, leather-wrapped steering and seats.

However, the new AI voice commands, brake assist and vehicle stability management, electronic stability controls are its new features for the mid-spec variants.

Also, the new Seltos comes with a Smart Key that allows the remote engine start.

The lower variants are yet to receive such new features.

Also, just like the 2019 and 2020 model, Kia only provides air purifiers in the top most variants of Seltos.

The new Seltos comes with five transmissions, namely Manual, Clutchless Manual, Automatic (Torque Converter), Automatic (CVT) and Automatic (Dual Clutch) Engine Like its predecessor, Kia's new Seltos comes with three engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

While the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine provides a power of 140ps, the remaining two share the same power of 115ps.

The mileage, meanwhile, is different for all transmissions and ranges between 20.86 kmpl (diesel, manual) ? 16.1 kmpl (petrol, automatic CVT). Safety features Kia's Seltos boasts of multiple safety features.

The basic models are equipped with two airbags.

However, the top models of both diesel and petrol variants come with six airbags.

The compact SUV comes with both front and rear parking sensors.

The vehicle stability management and assist break are also present in the new Seltos to provide it with a better mechanism against sudden breaks and the subsequent control loss. ...Read MoreRead Less