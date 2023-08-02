Kia Seltos [2019-2023] comes in eight petrol variant and ten diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Seltos [2019-2023] measures 4,315 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. The ground clearance of Seltos [2019-2023] is 190. A five-seat model, Kia Seltos [2019-2023] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less