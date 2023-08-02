HT Auto
1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
View all Images
6/18

Kia Seltos [2019-2023]

9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Kia Seltos [2019-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Specs

Kia Seltos [2019-2023] comes in eight petrol variant and ten diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Seltos [2019-2023] measures 4,315 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has ...Read More

Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
X Line 1.4 DCT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.4 T-GDI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
825
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1353 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Height
1645
Ground Clearance
190
Length
4315
Width
1800
Wheelbase
2610
Bootspace
433
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Indigo Pera / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Seltos [2019... vs Brezza
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2023

Honda WR-V 2023

8 - 10 Lakhs
Check WR-V 2023 details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Kia Sonet Facelift

Kia Sonet Facelift

8 - 15 Lakhs
Check Sonet Facelift details
View similar Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban Cruiser

8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Seltos [2019... vs Urban Cruise...
Kia Carens

Kia Carens

8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Seltos [2019... vs Carens

Kia Seltos [2019-2023] News

Bookings for Citroen C3 Aircross will begin from September with deliveries starting from October onwards.
Citroen C3 Aircross to mount challenge to Creta, Seltos. Five unique highlights
2 Aug 2023
A look at the rear of the Tech Line and the front of the GT line Seltos 2023.
Planning to buy Kia Seltos facelift SUV? Here's how much you'll have to wait
1 Aug 2023
Kia Seltos facelift SUV
Kia Seltos facelift SUV deliveries already underway within days of launch
31 Jul 2023
Kia is offering Seltso with three different engines.
2023 Kia Seltos facelift fuel efficiency figures revealed: Which engine is the most fuel-efficient?
27 Jul 2023
Kia Seltos 2023 SUV will renew its rivalry with Hyundai Creta, the leader in the compact SUV segment, and the Grand Vitara SUV from Maruti Suzuki.
Kia Seltos 2023 vs Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara: What suits your budget?
25 Jul 2023
View all
 

Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Variants & Price List

Kia Seltos [2019-2023] price starts at ₹ 9.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 18.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Seltos [2019-2023] comes in 18 variants. Kia Seltos [2019-2023] top variant price is ₹ 17.79 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
HTE 1.5 Diesel
10.52 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTK 1.5 Diesel
11.87 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel
13.08 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Anniversary Edition 1.5
13.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
14.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Anniversary Edition 1.5 CVT
14.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Anniversary Edition 1.5 Diesel
14.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTX 1.5 Diesel
14.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
GTX (O) 1.4
15.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone
15.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel
15.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
GTX Plus 1.4 Dual Tone
16.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
GTX Plus 1.4
16.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
16.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GTX Plus 1.4 DCT Dual Tone
17.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GTX Plus 1.4 DCT
17.54 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone
17.54 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
X Line 1.4 DCT
17.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Kia Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Kia Sonet

    6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia EV6

    59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia Carens

    8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia Seltos

    10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Kia Cars

Trending Kia Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Kia Sonet

    6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia EV6

    59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia Carens

    8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia Seltos

    10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Kia Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details