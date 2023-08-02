Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kia Seltos [2019-2023] comes in eight petrol variant and ten diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Seltos [2019-2023] measures 4,315 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. The ground clearance of Seltos [2019-2023] is 190. A five-seat model, Kia Seltos [2019-2023] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kia Seltos [2019-2023] price starts at ₹ 9.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 18.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Seltos [2019-2023] comes in 18 variants. Kia Seltos [2019-2023] top variant price is ₹ 17.79 Lakhs.
HTE 1.5 Diesel
₹10.52 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTK 1.5 Diesel
₹11.87 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel
₹13.08 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Anniversary Edition 1.5
₹13.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
₹14.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Anniversary Edition 1.5 CVT
₹14.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Anniversary Edition 1.5 Diesel
₹14.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTX 1.5 Diesel
₹14.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
GTX (O) 1.4
₹15.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone
₹15.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel
₹15.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
GTX Plus 1.4 Dual Tone
₹16.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
GTX Plus 1.4
₹16.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
₹16.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GTX Plus 1.4 DCT Dual Tone
₹17.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GTX Plus 1.4 DCT
₹17.54 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone
₹17.54 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
X Line 1.4 DCT
₹17.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price