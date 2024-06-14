In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu MU-X and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2 and Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MU-X vs Invicto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mu-x
|Invicto
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 33.23 Lakhs
|₹ 24.97 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1208 km/charge
|Mileage
|13.8 kmpl
|23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1898 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-