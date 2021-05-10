HT Auto
MU-X vs Invicto

Isuzu MU-X vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto

MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
4x2
₹33.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 GearsAutomatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm150 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,27,47128,70,449
Ex-Showroom Price
33,23,00024,79,000
RTO
4,44,3752,63,900
Insurance
1,59,5961,27,049
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,41661,697
