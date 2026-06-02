In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3