Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News New Honda Amaze Secures 5 Star Adult Safety Rating In Bharat Ncap Crash Tests

New Honda Amaze Secures 5-Star Adult Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 28 Nov 2025, 12:27 pm
  • Honda Amaze received a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for adult protection and 4-star for child safety.

Honda Amaze 3rd gen bncap
The Honda Amaze 3rd gen has scored a 5-star rating in BNCAP's crash testing.
Honda Amaze 3rd gen bncap
The Honda Amaze 3rd gen has scored a 5-star rating in BNCAP's crash testing.
The Honda Amaze (third-generation) has earned a complete five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests. The sedan achieved a full five stars in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and a four-star rating for Child Occupant Protection (COP). More specifically, the Honda Amaze sedan scored 28.33 out of 32 points in ‘AOP’ and 40.81 out of 49 points in ‘COP,’ marking a key safety milestone for the brand in India.

These scores apply to all variants of the compact sedan, including V, VX and ZX and transmission options, including the manual and CVT. It achieved 14.33 out of 16.00 points in the ‘Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test’ and 14.00 out of 16.00 points in the ‘Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test.’

Honda Amaze 3rd gen bncap
The Honda Amaze 3rd gen gets six airbags as standard equipment.
Honda Amaze 3rd gen bncap
The Honda Amaze 3rd gen gets six airbags as standard equipment.

In terms of Child safety, it got a ‘Dynamic score’ of 23.81 out of a maximum of 24.00 points, a ‘CRS installation score’ of 12.00 out of 12.00 points and a ‘Vehicle assessment score’ of 5.00 out of a maximum of 13.00 points.

ADAS and Standard Safety Equipment

The Amaze is equipped with Honda Sensing, making it the most affordable ADAS-equipped vehicle in India. The system incorporates collision-mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, road-departure mitigation, lead-car departure alert and auto high beam. The LaneWatch camera is also available.

In addition to this, the Amaze comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, vehicle stability assist and ISOFIX mounts. In total, the sedan offers more than two dozen active and passive safety systems.

Also Read : Honda Elevate ADV Edition launched in India, prices start at 15.29 lakh

Powertrain and Market Position

The Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a stepped-CVT. Positioned as a practical and reliable sedan for first-time buyers and young families, the Amaze is likely to benefit further from its strong Bharat NCAP performance.

Related watch: Safety Ratings of Honda Amaze (3rd Gen)

On this achievement, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, stated, “We are delighted that the new 3rd Generation Honda Amaze has earned a 5-star safety rating for Adult Occupant Protection and a 4-star safety rating for Child Occupant Protection from Bharat NCAP. This reflects our relentless focus on not only making the Amaze stylish and efficient, but also one of the safest compact sedans on Indian roads. Honda’s first in-segment and most affordable ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) on the Honda Amaze further enhances collision prevention and aligns seamlessly with Honda’s global vision of enhancing safety for everyone."

First Published Date: 28 Nov 2025, 12:27 pm IST

