HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Elevate Adv Edition Launched With Sportier Styling And Dual Tone Shades

Honda Elevate ADV Edition launched in India, prices start at 15.29 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 03 Nov 2025, 14:15 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • Honda has launched the Elevate ADV Edition in India as the new top-end variant with sportier styling and dual-tone options.

Honda Elevate Edition
Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate ADV Edition in India with sportier cosmetic elements for an overall bolder look
Honda Elevate Edition
Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate ADV Edition in India with sportier cosmetic elements for an overall bolder look
View Personalised Offers on
Honda Elevate arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate ADV Edition in India, with prices starting at 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and going as high as 16.66 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as the top-end variant of the Japanese compact SUV, the Honda Elevate ADV Edition comes with exclusive cosmetic upgrades and equipment for buyers seeking a sportier package. It offers dual-tone shades and a much bolder look, while remaining mechanically identical to the standard model.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The Elevate ADV Edition in a single-tone exterior with the manual gearbox is priced at 15.29 lakh, going up to 15.49 lakh for the dual-tone colour options. The CVT variant ranges between 16.46 lakh (single-tone) and 16.66 lakh (dual-tone). All prices are ex-showroom.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
MG Astor
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen Aircross X (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Aircross X
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Venue N Line 2025
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.80 - 13.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Victoris (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The model comes with a three-year unlimited-kilometre standard warranty, with the option to extend coverage up to 10 years through Honda’s extended and anytime warranty packages.

Commenting on the launch, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The Honda Elevate has received a positive response from customers across the country due to bold looks and highly engaging performance. With the introduction of the Elevate ADV Edition as the top trim, we aim to offer more choices to customers with different preferences. This new model features an even bolder and sharper design, blending style with Honda’s trusted quality and refinement, making it the perfect companion for every journey. We are excited to welcome more customers to experience this exciting new addition."

Honda Elevate ADV Edition: Price list

Exterior FinishTransmissionPrice ( lakh, ex-showroom Delhi)
Single-Tone6-speed Manual15.29
Dual-Tone6-speed Manual15.49
Single-Tone7-speed CVT16.46
Dual-Tone7-speed CVT16.66

What are the design changes on the Honda Elevate ADV Edition?

Honda Elevate ADV Edition
The Honda Elevate ADV Edition is available in both single-tone and dual-tone colour options, with prices to vary depending on the final choice and gearbox configuration
Honda Elevate ADV Edition
The Honda Elevate ADV Edition is available in both single-tone and dual-tone colour options, with prices to vary depending on the final choice and gearbox configuration

The Elevate ADV Edition features several exclusive design elements with orange highlights throughout. Riding on black alloy wheels with orange accents, the model carries a new Alpha-Bold Plus front grille with a black surround, and it gets hood decals with orange highlights as well. The SUV further benefits from black treatment on the roof rails, door handles, ORVMs, and shark fin antenna, alongside ‘ADV’ badging on the fenders and orange accents around the fog lamps and rear skid garnish. The rear skid plate matches the body colour, while the dual-tone variants get a blacked-out C-pillar and a Crystal Black Pearl roof for a more premium touch.

The Honda Elevate ADV Edition is available in two exterior colours: Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic. Both options are offered in single and dual-tone finishes.

What does the Elevate ADV Edition’s interior look like?

Stepping inside reveals a blacked-out cabin with orange detailing across the seats, door trim, and gear shifter. The seats are finished in black with orange contrast stitching and embossed ADV logos on the front and back, while the seat belt tongue-plates are finished in orange. The cabin further features orange highlights on the AC knobs and the gear knob moulding, while the roof lining, sun visors, and pillars are done in black. The model is also treated with an ADV-specific Illuminated Instrument Panel Garnish.

Also Read : Honda to launch a massive product offensive, 10 new cars on cards by 2030

What is the Elevate ADV Edition powered by?

The ADV Edition continues to be powered by Honda’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT with paddle shifters. It retains the standard model’s dimensions, including its 220 mm ground clearance, 458-litre boot, and remains focused on practicality and long-term usability.

What does the Elevate ADV Edition’s tech and safety suite include?

Honda Elevate Ivory Cabin
The Elevate ADV Edition retains the 10.25-inch touchscreen display, the 7-inch semi-digital console, wireless charging, and a sunroof, among other features. Image of ZX variant used for representational purpose
Honda Elevate Ivory Cabin
The Elevate ADV Edition retains the 10.25-inch touchscreen display, the 7-inch semi-digital console, wireless charging, and a sunroof, among other features. Image of ZX variant used for representational purpose

The Honda Sensing ADAS suite is standard on the ADV Edition with features such as Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lead Car Departure Notification. Other safety equipment includes six airbags, stability and traction control, Hill Start Assist, and ISOFIX-compatible rear seats.

Smartphone connectivity is supported via the Honda Connect system, including over 37 connected car features under a five-year subscription plan. The ADV Edition can also be had with the new 360-degree surround view camera as an optional feature.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 03 Nov 2025, 13:43 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.