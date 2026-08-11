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DISCONTINUED

GOWEL ZX

₹44,456 - 57,449*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Gowel ZX is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

Gowel ZX Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

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ZX vsWolf
Ampere Reo

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59,900 - 64,499
ZX vsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

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ZX vsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric Gig

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Ola Electric S1 Z

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Hero Electric Flash

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Gowel ZX Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    2.5 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All ZX SpecsView specs icon

Gowel ZX Variants

Gowel ZX price starts at ₹ 44,456 and goes up to ₹ 57,449 (Ex-showroom). Gowel ZX comes in 2 variants. Gowel ZX 's top variant is Li.
2 Variants Available
ZX STD
₹44,456*
70 km/charge
ZX Li
₹57,449*
70 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Gowel ZX Visual Comparison

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Gowel ZX comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Gowel ZX
Gowel ZX image
Rs. 44,456Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km-250 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWZX VSWolf
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WZX VSReo
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WZX VSReo Li Plus
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WZX VSGig
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WZX VSS1 Z
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu PlusJoy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus imageRs. 70,099Onwards--Scooters85 kgDiscDiscAlloy100 km-1.5 kWZX VSGen Next Nanu Plus

Gowel ZX Images

Gowel ZX Image 1
Gowel ZX Image 2
Gowel ZX Image 3
Gowel ZX Image 4
Gowel ZX Image 5
Gowel ZX Image 6

News

Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Gowel ZX Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity48 V/24 Ah
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range70 km/charge
HeadlightYes
Charging Time2-3 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all ZX specs and features

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