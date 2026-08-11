Gowel ZX Variants Gowel ZX price starts at ₹ 44,456 and goes up to ₹ 57,449 (Ex-showroom). Gowel ZX comes in 2 variants. Gowel ZX 's top variant is Li.

2 Variant s Available

ZX STD ₹44,456* 70 km/charge ZX Li ₹57,449* 70 km/charge