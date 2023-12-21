Best Gowel Bikes

Popular Filters

Latest Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Electric Bikes
Electric Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 1 lakh
Bikes under 1 lakh

No New Bikes

Sort By:

1 Discontinued Bike

Gowel ZX Front Left View
1/6
DISCONTINUED

Gowel ZX

₹44,456 - 57,449
Last Recorded Price
Battery Capacity
48 V/24 Ah
Speed
25 kmph
Range
70 km/charge
Check Details

Brands

View more

Gowel Bike Dealer Showrooms

By Brand & City