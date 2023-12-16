HT Auto
2024 Kawasaki ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition unveiled. Check what's new

Kawasaki has unveiled the new 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition in the global market. It comes with a new unique livery that is developed by the World Superbike Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT). The inspiration for the new livery comes from the 2024 WSBK KRT Ninja Winter Test bike. The manufacturer will only be making 25 units of the Winter Edition.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Dec 2023, 18:47 PM
The Winter Edition comes with few cosmetic changes as well as mechanical changes.
The Winter Edition comes with few cosmetic changes as well as mechanical changes.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Edition comes with a black and grey colour scheme with neon yellow body graphics. There is a nice snowflake logo on the fairing of the motorcycle and there is also a numbered plate on the tank protector that denotes which unit the motorcycle is out of 25.

Apart from this, the motorcycle also gets mechanical upgrades such as an Akrapovic exhaust system to enhance its performance. Owners of these exclusive motorcycles will also get two-person VIP access to any WSBK round of their choosing. This will include access to the paddock and KRT hospitality.Kawasaki will also offer a guided tour of KRT Box and a meet-up with the racers - Axel Bassani and Alex Lowes.

Powering the special edition motorcycle is the same 998 cc inline four-cylinder that is liquid-cooled. It is tuned to produce 214 bhp of max power. Features on offer are a full-colour TFT screen, cruise control, traction control, quickshifter, cornering management functions, Ohlins steering damper and a lot more.

Also Read : India Bike Week 2023: New Kawasaki Ninza ZX-6R makes India debut

As of now, there is no official word whether the motorcycle will be launched in the Indian market or not. In other news, the motorcycle recently unveiled the ZX-6R in the Indian market. They also launched the W175 Street in the Indian market. It is priced slightly higher than the W175.

First Published Date: 16 Dec 2023, 18:47 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition

