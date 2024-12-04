Watch Honda Amaze 2024 launched: The most affordable car in India with ADAS

HT Auto
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 04 Dec 2024, 18:19 PM
Honda Amaze 2024 is the most affordable car in India to offer the advanced safety feature ADAS as well as the first in its segment to get the feature.
First Published Date: 04 Dec 2024, 18:19 PM IST
