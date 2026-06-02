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Cars & Bikes Auto News Amaze, City, And Elevate Help Honda Post 31% Sales Growth In May 2026

Amaze, City, and Elevate help Honda post 31% sales growth in May 2026

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2026, 10:11 am
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Honda posted a positive sales performance in May 2026 despite the fuel price shocks.

2026 Honda City
Honda posted a positive sales performance in May 2026 despite the fuel price shocks.
2026 Honda City
Honda posted a positive sales performance in May 2026 despite the fuel price shocks.
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Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has reported a significant year-on-year (YoY) sales growth in May 2026. The Japanese car manufacturer has registered a total sales of 7,853 units in May 2026, with the domestic sales clocking 5,111 units, while export numbers recording 2,742 units in the same month. This marked the automaker to post a 31% YoY growth in its total sales last month. In the same month last year, the car manufacturer registered 3,950 units in the domestic market, while exporting 2,035 units to the overseas markets.

The automaker sells models like the Amaze sub-compact sedan, City midsize sedan, and Elevate SUV in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The carmaker has just launched the updated version of the Honda City, while at the same time, it revealed the upcoming Honda ZR-V.

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The positive sales performance was recorded in a month when fuel prices were hiked multiple times across India, owing to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Both petrol and diesel prices were hiked multiple times, taking the total prices up by around 8 a litre across India. However, several carmakers, including Honda, recorded an upbeat sales performance.

Speaking on the sales performance recorded in May 2026, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said that despite the initial market concerns around fuel prices and their potential impact on consumer sentiment, May 2026 proved to be a rewarding month for the carmaker. He further stated that the launch of the new Honda City further strengthened the brand's market presence, while the India premiere of the ZR-V generated significant excitement and reinforced Honda's global SUV credentials. "Backed by strong customer trust and the appeal of our product lineup, including Amaze and Elevate, we were able to deliver a positive sales performance and sustain momentum in the market," Behl further added.

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First Published Date: 02 Jun 2026, 10:11 am IST
TAGS: Honda Amaze Honda City Honda Elevate Honda

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