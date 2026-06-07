In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Grand i10 Nios Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Figo
|Grand i10 nios
|Brand
|Ford
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 5.49 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.0 to 24.4 kmpl
|16 to 27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|-