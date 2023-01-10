|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|400 Nm @ 1550 rpm
|440 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (TC)
|Mileage (ARAI)
|15.39 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|197 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Engine Type
|B48 Turbocharged I4
|9G TRONIC
|Driving Range
|908 Km
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6.2 seconds
|7.3 seconds
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Max Speed
|250 Kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹66,53,229
|₹62,95,936
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹57,90,000
|₹55,00,000
|RTO
|₹6,08,000
|₹5,79,000
|Insurance
|₹2,54,729
|₹2,16,436
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,43,003
|₹1,35,324