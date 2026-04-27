In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs V-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron
|V-class
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 71.1 Lakhs
|Range
|379-484 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.1 to 16.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|71 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-