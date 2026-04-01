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Audi e-tron vs Mercedes-Benz GLE

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs GLE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron Gle
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.02 Cr₹ 99 Lakhs
Range379-484 km/charge-
Mileage-9 to 9.7 kmpl
Battery Capacity71 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
e-tron
Audi e-tron
50
₹1.02 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
300d AMG Line
₹99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi e-tron Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift
Charging Time
9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous MotorsOM656 Turbocharged I4
Battery Capacity
71 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
379 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8 seconds6.9 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Motor Power
300 kW-
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp, 540 Nm-
Max Speed
190 kmph230 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air Suspensionndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionIndependent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20R20
Bootspace
660 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
5014 mm4924 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm2995 mm
Kerb Weight
2445 kg-
Height
1686 mm1795 mm
Width
1976 mm2157 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
AluminiumMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch12.3 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
OptionalNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl BeigeMacchiato Beige / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,06,91,6041,16,05,221
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,16,00099,00,000
RTO
54,00012,91,500
Insurance
4,21,1044,13,221
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,29,8042,49,441

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