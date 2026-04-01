In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs GLE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron
|Gle
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 99 Lakhs
|Range
|379-484 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9 to 9.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|71 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-