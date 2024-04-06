HT Auto
TVS Sport vs Zelio Gracy i

In 2024 TVS Sport or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Sport vs Gracy i Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport Gracy i
BrandTVSZelio
Price₹ 59,431₹ 56,825
Range-60-120 km/charge
Mileage70.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6-8 hrs.

Sport
TVS Sport
Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6
₹46,375*
*Ex-showroom price
Gracy i
Zelio Gracy i
28 Ah 48V
₹56,825*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU - Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10.0 : 1-
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
53.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,37556,825
Ex-Showroom Price
57,33056,825
RTO
4,2060
Insurance
5,1970
Accessories Charges
1,6420
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4691,221

