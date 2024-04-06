In 2024 TVS Sport or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 TVS Sport or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 56,825 (ex-showroom price). Sport engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Gracy i has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Sport vs Gracy i Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport Gracy i Brand TVS Zelio Price ₹ 59,431 ₹ 56,825 Range - 60-120 km/charge Mileage 70.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 109.7 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 6-8 hrs.