2025 TVS Sport to launch soon, will get new colours

TVS Motor Company has released a new teaser, which reveals that they are working on adding new colour options for the Sport . It is expected that the new colour options would bring new graphic designs as well. Along with this, there could be a marginal price hike. The motorcycle will soon be launched in the Indian market.

What is the price of the TVS Sport?

Currently, the TVS Sport is priced between ₹59,881 and ₹71,785. Both prices are ex-showroom. There are two variants on offer - ES and ELS. The only difference between the two is in the graphics.

What will be the cosmetic changes to the TVS Sport?

Apart from the colour schemes, the graphics will be displayed on the fuel tank, side panels, and maybe even on the headlight cowl.

What powers the TVS Sport?

TVS Sport is powered by a 109.7 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.08 bhp of max power at 7,350 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 4-speed unit.

What is the braking and suspension components of the TVS Sport?

Braking on the TVS Sport is done by drum brakes at both ends. There is no disc brake on offer. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear that get 5-step adjustability for preload.

What are the features of the TVS Sport?

TVS Sport comes equipped with an analogue instrument cluster that comes with a speedometer and a fuel gauge. There is also an econometer and power light. There are alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. Apart from this, there is an electric starter on offer as well.

TVS Apache marks 20 years

TVS Motor Company is celebrating two significant achievements for its premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache: the 20th anniversary of the launch of its inaugural Apache model and the milestone of surpassing 6 million customers worldwide.

The journey began in 2005 with the introduction of the Apache 150, marking TVS's entry into India's performance-focused two-wheeler market. This model was designed to meet the increasing demand for sportier motorcycles, featuring innovations that were relatively novel for the segment at that time.

TVS Apache: A Global Footprint

Leveraging its motorsport expertise through the dedicated racing division, TVS Racing, the Apache series has established a robust presence in more than 60 countries. Notable international markets include Nepal, Bangladesh, Colombia, Mexico, and various regions in Africa such as Guinea. In recent years, the brand has also made inroads into parts of Europe, including Italy.

