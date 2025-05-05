TVS Sport gets updated with new mid tier variant. Here's what it gets

In an attempt to strengthen its foothold in the highly competitive commuter motorcycle market, TVS Motor Company has refreshed the Sport commuter motorcycle range with a new variant. The new TVS Sport ES+ is positioned strategically between the base variant TVS Sport ES and the top-of-the-line ELS, priced at RS 60,881, ex-showroom.

The TVS Sport ES+ is equipped with telescopic front forks, and two rear shock absorbers, along with alloy wheels

With this the TVS Sport lineup now includes three trims: Self Start ES, Self Start ES+, and Self Start ELS. The base variant is priced at ₹59,881, while the top-end version can cost up to ₹71,785. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes TVS Sport 109.7 cc 109.7 cc 70.0 kmpl 70.0 kmpl ₹59,881 Compare View Offers TVS Jupiter 113.3 cc 113.3 cc 49 kmpl 49 kmpl ₹76,691 Compare View Offers TVS XL100 99.7 cc 99.7 cc 65 kmpl 65 kmpl ₹46,354 Compare View Offers UPCOMING TVS Fiero 125 125 cc 125 cc 67.0 kmpl 67.0 kmpl ₹80,000 Alert Me When Launched TVS NTORQ 125 124.8 cc 124.8 cc 47 kmpl 47 kmpl ₹87,042 Compare View Offers TVS Jupiter 125 124.8 cc 124.8 cc 57.27 kmpl 57.27 kmpl ₹79,299 Compare View Offers

Also Read : TVS RTS X design patented ahead of launch, will rival KTM 390 SMC R

TVS Sport ES+: Specifications

The 2025 Sport ES+ is powered by a petrol-fueled single-cylinder, air-cooled 109.7cc engine—the same engine as its predecessor, but now revised to meet the Indian government's OBD2B (On-Board Diagnostics) emission standard. Paired with a 4-speed transmission, the engine produces a modest 8.08 bhp power and 8.7 Nm of torque.

TVS Sport ES+: Design

Even though the ES+ variant sticks with the overall design DNA of the original TVS Sport, it does receive some substantial updates which gives it a sportier visual identity. The most obvious updates are the graphics which separate it from its brethren, along with the new two color options - Grey Red and Black Neon.

Also Read : 2025 TVS Sport to launch soon, will get new colours

The motorcycle is equipped with telescopic front forks, and two rear shock absorbers, along with alloy wheels. The ES+ variant is unique with its rear grab rails like those on a motorcycle, for added safety and convenience for the pillion.

TVS Motor Company: April sales

TVS Motor Company had registered a 15 per cent growth in overall volumes. Motorcycle sales grew by 17 per cent in April 2025, with 220,527 units sold, compared to 188,110 units sold during the same period last year. Scooter sales also witnessed an 18 per cent uptick in volumes with 169,741 units dispatched last month, against 144,126 units sold a year before.

Meanwhile, the TVS iQube, the only electric vehicle offering from the two wheeler giant, continued to post strong volumes for the brand, ensuring its place as one of the top two bestselling electric scooters on sale. TVS sold 27,684 units in April this year, registering a hefty growth of 59 per cent over 17,403 units sold during the same month last year.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: