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HomeCompare BikesBonneville T120 vs Tiger 850 Sport

Triumph Bonneville T120 vs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T120 or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville T120 engine makes power and torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
Bonneville T120 vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bonneville t120 Tiger 850 sport
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 11.85 Lakhs₹ 11.95 Lakhs
Mileage21.0 kmpl19.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1200 cc888 cc
Power80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
STD
₹11.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Bonneville T120 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
Front Break View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L20 L
Length
2170 mm2248 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1556 mm
Kerb Weight
236 kg-
Height
1100 mm1410-1460 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm810-830 mm
Width
780 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
304.5 km
Max Speed
190 kmph
Max Power
80 PS @ 6550 rpm85 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
80 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
105 Nm @ 3500 rpm82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1200 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twinLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutchWet, multi-plate, slip
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
97.6 mm78.0 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin RSU’s, with pre-load adjustmentMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment
Front Suspension
41mm cartridge forksMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road
Speedometer
Analogue-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin chrome silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.5, Trail - 105.2 mm-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD5" TFT screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,16,23513,35,010
Ex-Showroom Price
11,85,00011,95,000
RTO
94,80095,600
Insurance
36,43532,460
Accessories Charges
011,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,29128,694

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Tiger 850 Sport is now offered in four colour schemes.
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport gets two new colour options. Check them out
30 May 2024
The T120 Bonneville gets a more powerful 1200 cc engine as compared to 900 cc unit that T100 Bonneville gets.
Triumph launches 2023 Bonneville T120 Black Edition at Rs. 11.39 lakhs
5 Aug 2022
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2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition unveiled globally
6 Apr 2023
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Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be placed below the current Tiger 900 range.
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport listed on Indian site ahead of mid-2021 launch
29 Dec 2020
2024 Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley gets several cosmetic upgrades over the standard motorcycle.
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