In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T120 or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville T120 engine makes power and torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
Bonneville T120 vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville t120
|Tiger 850 sport
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|₹ 11.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.0 kmpl
|19.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS