Triumph Motorcycles India is planning an action-packed 2021. Apart from the middle-weight new Trident 650 motorcycle, the British premium bike will also introduce the much-anticipated Tiger 650 Sport ADV in the country. Now the motorcycle has been listed on the Indian portal with 'Prices coming soon' tag.

The new ADV will be offered as a replacement to the current entry-level Tiger 900 motorcycle. Its prices will most likely be announced in the second quarter of 2021.

It is going to employ the same 888 cc triple engine as the Tiger 900, albeit in the slightly re-tuned format. This powertrain will come mated to a 6-speed transmission and will deliver 85 PS of maximum power and 82 Nm of peak torque.

The Tiger 850 Sport is going to act as an entry point for the Triumph Tiger family and will be a more road-focused iteration featuring road-biased tyres, non-adjustable suspension, six-axis IMU-aided electronic aid and more.

In addition to the Trident and Tiger 850 Sport, the firm will also introduce seven more models in the first half of 2021 in India. "We are planning to launch nine new models from January to June, which will include some special editions in our current product range. This will be for the first time that we will be adding special editions in our product portfolio here. And, of course, some of the current products will also go with the regular refresh," Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, told PTI in an interaction.

The upcoming bikes list from Triumph in India may also include several special edition models in the Bonneville range.