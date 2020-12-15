Triumph Motorcycles India on Tuesday announced the launch of a Bluetooth connectivity option for its Tiger 800 (Model Year 2018 – 2019) and Street Triple RS (Model Year 2017 – 2019) bikes with TFT instrument cluster. The firm announced in a press note sent on Tuesday that the optional My Triumph Connectivity System will be live for purchase starting from December 21, 2020. The update will also be made available for the Triumph Tiger 1200 in 2021.

Thanks to the addition of the new Bluetooth-connectivity feature, Triumph owners will be able to enjoy functions such as Triumph’s ‘turn-by-turn’ navigation system, built with Google, integrated GoPro control system, music/phone operation and motorcycle status monitoring.

My Triumph app functions in conjunction with the My Triumph Connectivity System to provide live navigation on the motorcycle via the TFT instruments. The app allows the user to wirelessly connect the motorcycle via Bluetooth. It is free to download on both iOS and Android app stores, the company says.

"My Triumph app allows easy route set-up, with access to hundreds of millions of Google points of interest and reliable, location aware search suggestions," the company said in a press note sent on Tuesday.

The firm has announced that it plans to launch nine new bike models in the Indian market as it looks to consolidate its position further in the niche space, a top company executive recently told PTI. (Read more details here)