In 2023 Keeway Sixties 300i or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway Sixties 300i Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Sixties 300i engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the Sixties 300i in 1 colour.
The Sixties 300i mileage is around 27.4 kmpl.
The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
