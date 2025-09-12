In 2026 Kawasaki Z H2 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z H2 engine makes power and torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
Z H2 vs Ninja ZX-10R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z h2
|Ninja zx-10r
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 25.85 Lakhs
|₹ 20.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.66 kmpl
|12.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS
|203 PS PS