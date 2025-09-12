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Kawasaki Z H2 vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

In 2026 Kawasaki Z H2 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z H2 engine makes power and torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
Z H2 vs Ninja ZX-10R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z h2 Ninja zx-10r
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 25.85 Lakhs₹ 20.79 Lakhs
Mileage16.66 kmpl12.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
Power200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS203 PS PS

Filters
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹25.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
STD
₹20.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Z H2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L17 L
Length
2085 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg207 kg
Height
1130 mm1185 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm835 mm
Width
810 mm750 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17Rear :-190/55-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
280 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
200 PS @ 11000 rpm203 PS @ 13200 rpm
Stroke
55 mm55 mm
Max Torque
137 Nm @ 8500 rpm114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
998 cc998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with SuperchargerLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm76 mm
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak, gas-charged shock, adjustable rebound damping, and spring preload adjustabilityHorizontal Back-link, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring / 115 mm
Front Suspension
Inverted Separate Function fork (SFF-BP) with adjustable compression and rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability43 mm inverted fork (BFF) with external compression chamber, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs / 120 mm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
KTRC, KCMF, KIBS-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,86,19022,95,785
Ex-Showroom Price
25,85,00020,79,000
RTO
2,13,3801,66,320
Insurance
87,81050,465
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
62,03549,345

Ninja ZX-10R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
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