Auto recap, Sept 12: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched, Oben announces benefits…

The automotive industry is undergoing swift changes, creating difficulties in monitoring each new advancement. At HT Auto, we stress the significance of delivering timely and pertinent updates as they occur. Presented below is a brief summary of the key highlights from Friday, September 1.

MY26 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched

Kawasaki has officially introduced the 2026 Ninja ZX-10R in India, with a price tag of ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This latest version sees a price increase of ₹99,000 compared to the 2025 model, which was priced at ₹18.50 lakh. Despite this rise in cost, the motorcycle now offers slightly lower performance figures, leading to discussions among enthusiasts regarding this update.

The new model generates 193.1 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, representing a decrease of nearly 7 bhp and 2.9 Nm in comparison to its predecessor. Aside from this decline in performance, the majority of the hardware and features remain consistent, adhering to the Ninja’s superbike heritage.

Also Read : MY26 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R goes on-sale in India, priced at ₹19.49 lakh

Oben Electric announces benefits

Oben Electric, the Bengaluru-based EV start-up, has kicked off the festive season with the launch of its ‘Mega Festive Utsav’ program. The initiative brings a host of exclusive benefits for buyers of its flagship electric motorcycles, the Rorr EZ Sigma and Rorr EZ, making them more appealing and accessible to urban commuters.

As part of the festive campaign, customers can avail benefits of up to 35,000. This includes a price benefit of ₹20,000 already factored into the motorcycles’ pricing, cashback of up to ₹10,000, and an assured gold coin with every purchase. Adding a dash of excitement, Oben Electric will also be giving one lucky customer a chance to win an iPhone.

Also Read : Oben Electric rolls out ‘Mega Festive Utsav’ with benefits worth ₹35,000 on Rorr

JLR cyber attack halt production

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has verified that "some data" was accessed during a cyberattack, which has compelled the luxury automaker to halt production since the beginning of last week. This incident represents yet another challenge for the Tata Motors-owned firm, which is already dealing with the repercussions of new US tariffs on UK car exports.

In its most recent update on Wednesday, JLR admitted for the first time that data had been compromised, despite previous assurances that customer information remained unaffected.

Also Read : JLR cyber attack halts production, company confirms data impact

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: