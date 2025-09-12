MY26 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R goes on-sale in India, priced at 19.49 lakh

Kawasaki has officially launched the 2026 Ninja ZX-10R in India, priced at ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest iteration comes with a price hike of ₹99,000 over the 2025 model, which was available at ₹18.50 lakh. Despite the increase, the motorcycle now produces slightly lower output figures, making this update a point of debate among enthusiasts.

The new model delivers 193.1 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, marking a drop of nearly 7 bhp and 2.9 Nm when compared to its predecessor. Apart from this reduction in performance, most of the hardware and features remain unchanged, staying true to the Ninja’s superbike DNA.

On the features front, the 2026 ZX-10R continues to offer a TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity, along with a suite of electronic rider aids. These include multiple riding modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, traction control, and engine brake control. Suspension duties are handled by Showa BFF front forks and a Showa BFRC monoshock at the rear, complemented by an Ohlins electronic steering damper. Braking hardware comprises dual 330 mm discs upfront and a 220 mm disc at the rear, ensuring high-performance stopping power.

2026 ZX-10R comes loaded with electronics and features.

Interestingly, Kawasaki has chosen to keep the 2025 ZX-10R listed on its official website alongside the new model. To make the outgoing version more appealing, the brand is offering discounts of up to ₹1.5 lakh until 30 September 2025 or until stocks last. This makes the older model not only more affordable but also slightly more powerful on paper, creating an interesting scenario for prospective buyers because they will have to choose whether to get the latest one or the outgoing one.

With the 2026 update, Kawasaki appears to be balancing rising costs with its superbike portfolio strategy. However, the reduced performance figures coupled with a price increase may push buyers to consider the discounted 2025 version instead. For enthusiasts, the decision now lies between paying a premium for the latest model or securing a better deal on the previous iteration before stocks run out.

