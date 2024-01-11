In 2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs 6.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS @ 7500 rpm & 62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm.
On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Vulcan S in 1 colour.
Triumph offers the Trident 660 in 4 colours.
The Vulcan S mileage is around 22.8 kmpl.
The Trident 660 mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
