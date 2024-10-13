2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in India with new colour, priced at 7.10 lakh

The 2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S middleweight cruiser has been launched in India priced at ₹7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated motorcycle gets a new colour option called Pearl Matte Sage Green while retaining the same mechanicals as the MY2024 model. The price tag also remains unchanged save for the new paint scheme.

The 2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S continues to draw power from the familiar 649 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 60 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 62.4 Nm of peak torque available at 6,600 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The cruiser gets a low-slung design with a high rake and trail. The low and wide handlebar coupled with the forward-set footpegs give the motorcycle a comfortable riding stance over long distances. It also gets a comfortable touring seat for the rider and pillion with thicker cushioning.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Kawasaki Vulcan S 649.0 cc 649.0 cc 22.8 kmpl 22.8 kmpl ₹ 5.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Eliminator 500 451 cc 451 cc 25 kmpl 25 kmpl ₹ 5.62 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Honda CL500 Scrambler 471 cc 471 cc 26.5 kmpl 26.5 kmpl ₹ 6 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kawasaki W175 177.0 cc 177.0 cc 45.0 kmpl 45.0 kmpl ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki KX450 449 cc 449 cc 25 kmpl 25 kmpl ₹ 8.59 Lakhs Compare Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z 373.27 cc 373.27 cc 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 1.85 Lakhs Compare

Also Read : Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX unveiled globally ahead of December launch

Unlike American cruisers, the Kawasaki Vulcan S differentiates itself with all-black styling around the engine and other components, instead of relying on chrome. This also brings a nice contrast with the new matte green paint scheme on the motorcycle.

In terms of equipment, the 2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S continues to be underpinned by a perimeter frame while riding on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. The bike uses 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a single disc brake at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The Vulcan S gets a 14-litre fuel tank while tipping the scales at 235 kg (kerb). The seat height is low and quite accessible at 705 mm, while the ground clearance is 130 mm. The cruiser comes with a semi-digital instrument console but also gets Bluetooth connectivity, bringing new-age creature comforts to the rider.

The Kawasaki Vulcan S competes against a host of modern-retro motorcycles in the segment including the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, BSA Gold Star 650 and more.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: