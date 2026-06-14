hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesNinja ZX 6R vs Bonneville Speedmaster

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R vs Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power and torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Ninja ZX 6R vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja zx 6r Bonneville speedmaster
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 12.49 Lakhs₹ 12.85 Lakhs
Mileage23.6 kmpl22.22 kmpl
Engine Capacity636 cc1200 cc
Power124 PS PS78 PS PS

Filters
Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bonneville Speedmaster
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
Icon Edition
₹12.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L12 L
Length
2025 mm-
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Height
1105 mm1055 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg-
Saddle Height
830 mm705 mm
Width
710 mm910 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm255 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
250 kmph161 kmph
Max Power
124 PS @ 13000 rpm78 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
45.1 mm80 mm
Max Torque
69 Nm @ 11000 rpm106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
636 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line fourLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Assist & Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak swingarmMono-shock RSU with linkage and preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork47 mm Showa cartridge forks
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
101 mm Trail,System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.3, Trail - 91.4 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key, Rider Focused Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,86,35914,25,804
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,00012,85,000
RTO
99,9201,02,800
Insurance
37,43938,004
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,79830,646

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.49 lakh, the Kawasaki ZX-6R features a powerful 636 cc engine, advanced suspension, and modern electronics.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets free Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000 till June 30
14 Jun 2026
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is the only inline four-cylinder track machine available in its class
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets free Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000, offer extended till July 31
15 Jul 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
Cyclone RC700 patent images reveal a sharp, production-ready inline-four sportsbike
Zongshen RC700 emerges as new inline-four sportsbike to rival Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
31 Dec 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers