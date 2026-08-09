hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesKM 3000 Mark 2 vs iQube

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of KM 3000 Mark 2 up to 178-201 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour.
KM 3000 Mark 2 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Km 3000 mark 2 Iqube
BrandKabira MobilityTVS
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range178-201 km/charge74-212 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hours (100%)2 Hours

Filters
KM 3000 Mark 2
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm157 mm
Length
2080 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1412 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
13 L30 L
Height
1141 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm-
Width
702 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-140/60-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.9s4.2s
Range
178 km94 km
Max Speed
120 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
12 kW-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP67
Max Torque
192 Nm (Motor)-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Power
5000 W4.4 kW
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP67IP67 (Battery)
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
4.1 kWh2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
OTA Battery Updates
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
NoNo
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Hub Motor
NoNo
Riding Modes
YesYes
Fast Charging Time
3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degree10 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
13 L30 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Ridig Modes - Eco | City | Sports | Parking | Reverse, Water Wading Limit - 200 mm, IOT Device, Saree Guard, MULTIPLE HIGH PRECISION TEMPERATURE Sensor, GEN5 THERMAL MANAGEMENT ON MOTOR-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 Inch, TFT5 Inch TFT
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours (100%)2 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,0901,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9001,11,422
RTO
00
Insurance
20,1905,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6552,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

iQube Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450X
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Genundefined | Electric | Automatic₹95 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450S

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Since its launch, the iQube has not got any cosmetic changes.
TVS iQube crosses one million production milestone in India
25 Jun 2026
If you are planning to buy an electric scooter and have shortlisted the models like TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, and Vida VX2, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI that every model and their respective variants will command.
TVS iQube vs Ather Rizta vs Vida VX2: Monthly EMI comparison
29 Jun 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Monthly EMI comparison
21 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
29 Jul 2021
TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers