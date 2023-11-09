In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at 76,234 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.84 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, V1 engine makes power & torque 6000 w & 25 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 47 kmpl. V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less