Honda Activa 6G vs Vida V1

In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹76,234*
*Ex-showroom price
V1
Vida V1
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
8.84 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,8481,08,457
Ex-Showroom Price
76,2341,02,900
RTO
6,6280
Insurance
5,9865,557
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9092,331

