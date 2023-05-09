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Honda Activa 6G vs Vida V1 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
Activa 6G vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g V1 [2022-2024]
BrandHondaVida
Price₹ 74,369₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range-165 km/charge
Mileage59.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.44 kWh
Engine Capacity109.51 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic , Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 55 Minutes

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V1 [2022-2024]
Vida V1 [2022-2024]
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Length
1833 mm-
Ground Clearance
162 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1301 mm
Height
1165 mm-
Kerb Weight
106 kg125 kg
Additional Storage
18 L26 L
Saddle Height
764 mm780 mm
Width
677 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.12 mm-
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
47 mm-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)Monoshock Absorber
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Underseat storage
18 L26 L
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent StartDocument Storage, Parking Assistance, Emergency Alert, Follow me headlamp, Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Sports | Custom, Vida Cloud, 4g Connectivity, Track My Bike, Remote Immobilisation, SOS Alert and Button
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.2 inch TFT display7 Inch, TFT, Touchscreen
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah3.44 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,4461,07,806
Ex-Showroom Price
74,3691,02,700
RTO
5,9490
Insurance
6,1285,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8582,317
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

Honda Activa 6G road test review
Watch: Honda Activa 6G road test review
25 Feb 2020
<p>Activa is almost surely expected to continue as a strong performer but with rivals upping their game, the future may not be as generous to the undisputed leader of the Indian two-wheeler segment. Does the new Activa have what it takes to lead the pack? Here is our road test review.</p>
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