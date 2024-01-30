Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme 160R vs Yamaha FZS FI V4

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Xtreme 160R vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r Fzs fi v4
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 1.29 Lakhs
Mileage55.47 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity163 cc149 cc
Power15.2 PS @ 8500 rpm PS12.4 PS PS
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
163 cc149 cc
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet ClutchWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh, 5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,9351,42,885
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,4901,28,900
RTO
8,59910,312
Insurance
8,8463,673
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6853,071

