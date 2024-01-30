In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15.2 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 14 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R in 4 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 55.47 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl. Xtreme 160R vs FZS FI V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r Fzs fi v4 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 1 Lakhs ₹ 1.29 Lakhs Mileage 55.47 kmpl 46 kmpl Engine Capacity 163 cc 149 cc Power 15.2 PS @ 8500 rpm PS 12.4 PS PS