In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15.2 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 14 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Xtreme 160R in 4 colours.
The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 55.47 kmpl.
The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Fzs fi v4
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|55.47 kmpl
|46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|15.2 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|12.4 PS PS