In 2024 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus xtec Tz 3.3
BrandHeroTunwal
Price₹ 79,911₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage83.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity97.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
STD
₹79,911*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
50 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2000 mm-
Wheelbase
1236 mm-
Height
1052 mm-
Kerb Weight
112 kg-
Saddle Height
785 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Side-stand Engine cut-off, High beam indicator, Neutral indicator, Meter illumination, xSens FI Technology, Real Time Mileage Indicator-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V/3Ah2.4 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,6581,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9111,15,000
RTO
6,6930
Insurance
7,0540
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0132,471

