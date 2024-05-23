HT Auto
Tunwal TZ 3.3

Tunwal TZ 3.3 starting price is Rs. 1,15,000 in India. Tunwal TZ 3.3 is available in 1 variant and
1.15 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Tunwal TZ 3.3 Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.4 kWh
Max Speed90 kmph
Range75-120 km
Charging time4-7 Hrs.
View all TZ 3.3 specs and features

About Tunwal TZ 3.3

Latest Update

    1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    1.25 Lakhs Onwards
    1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
    97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    Tunwal TZ 3.3 Variants & Price

    Tunwal TZ 3.3 price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tunwal TZ 3.3 comes in 1 variants. Tunwal TZ 3.3's top variant is STD.

    STD
    1.15 Lakhs*
    90 Kmph
    75-120 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Tunwal TZ 3.3 Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity2.4 kWh
    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Charging Point4-7 Hrs.
    Range75-120 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time4-7 Hrs.
    View all TZ 3.3 specs and features

    Tunwal TZ 3.3 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Tunwal TZ 3.3
    		TVS iQubeAmpere NexusAther Energy 450xBajaj ChetakVida V1
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.15 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    ₹1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
    ₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    Battery Capacity
    2.4 kWh
    2.2-5.1 kWh
    3 kWh
    2.9-3.7 kWh
    2.9-3.2 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    Range
    75-120 km
    60-150 km
    136 km
    111-150 km
    113-126 km
    100-110 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    No
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

      Explore Other Options

      Tunwal TZ 3.3 FAQs

      Tunwal TZ 3.3 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Tunwal TZ 3.3 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75-120 km, it has a charging time of 4-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.4 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Tunwal TZ 3.3 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Tunwal TZ 3.3 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.4 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 75-120 km on a single charge.
      The Tunwal TZ 3.3 has a charging time of 4-7 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

