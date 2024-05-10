Tunwal TZ 3.3 on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tunwal TZ 3.3 on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tunwal TZ 3.3 dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers. Tunwal TZ 3.3 on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tunwal TZ 3.3 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Mumbai, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Mumbai and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Mumbai. Variants On-Road Price Tunwal TZ 3.3 STD ₹ 1.15 Lakhs