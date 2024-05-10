Tunwal TZ 3.3 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tunwal TZ 3.3 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tunwal TZ 3.3 dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Tunwal TZ 3.3 on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tunwal TZ 3.3 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Tunwal TZ 3.3 STD ₹ 1.15 Lakhs