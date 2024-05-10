Tunwal TZ 3.3 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tunwal TZ 3.3 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tunwal TZ 3.3 dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Tunwal TZ 3.3 on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tunwal TZ 3.3 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Pune, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Pune and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Tunwal TZ 3.3 STD ₹ 1.15 Lakhs