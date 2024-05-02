HT Auto
Tunwal TZ 3.3 Left View
1/9
Tunwal TZ 3.3 Disc Break View
2/9
Tunwal TZ 3.3 Engine View
3/9
Tunwal TZ 3.3 Headlight View
4/9
Tunwal TZ 3.3 Rear Tyre View
5/9
Tunwal TZ 3.3 Seat View
View all Images
6/9

Tunwal TZ 3.3 Specifications

Tunwal TZ 3.3 starting price is Rs. 1,15,000 in India. Tunwal TZ 3.3 is available in 1 variant and
1.15 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Tunwal TZ 3.3 Specs

Tunwal TZ 3.3 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of TZ 3.3 starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Tunwal TZ 3.3 sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the

Tunwal TZ 3.3 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
75-120 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Tunwal TZ 3.3 Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Flex Specs
Ampere Nexus

Ampere Nexus

1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
Nexus Specs
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

1.25 Lakhs Onwards
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
iQube Electric Specs
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
450x Specs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Chetak Specs

News

The Bajaj Pulsar 400 is expected to feature a wider rear tyre and 17-inch wheels on both ends, complemented by standard dual-channel ABS and a monoshock suspension system.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to launch tomorrow: What to expect
2 May 2024
While design and hardware remain largely unchanged of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125, familiar features like the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, split seat, and grab rail persist.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details
2 May 2024
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will use the same engine as the Dominar 400.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teased, will launch on 3rd May
1 May 2024
Harley-Davidson's 2024 premium motorcycle range arrives with a host of upgrades and will be exclusively available via the brand's dealerships
2024 Harley-Davidson premium motorcycle range launched, priced from 13.4 lakh
30 Apr 2024
Ducati DesertX Rally gets a special livery when compared to the standard DesertX.
Ducati DesertX Rally launched at 23.71 lakh. Check what's different
30 Apr 2024
  News

Tunwal TZ 3.3 Variants & Price List

Tunwal TZ 3.3 price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tunwal TZ 3.3 comes in 1 variants. Tunwal TZ 3.3's top variant is STD.

STD
1.15 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
75-120 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

