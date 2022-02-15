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Harley-Davidson Sportster S vs Indian Super Chief Limited

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Sportster S or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Sportster S engine makes power and torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Super Chief Limited engine makes power & torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
Sportster S vs Super Chief Limited Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sportster s Super chief limited
BrandHarley-DavidsonIndian
Price₹ 18.05 Lakhs₹ 24.33 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl14.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1252 cc1890 cc
Power122.3 PS PS88 PS PS

Filters
Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Chief Limited
Indian Super Chief Limited
Black Metallic
₹24.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Sportster S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.8 L15.1 L
Ground Clearance
90 mm-
Length
2270 mm2286 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1626 mm
Kerb Weight
228 kg335 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm665 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16Front :-130/90B16, Rear :-180/65 B16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
230 kmph185 kmph
Max Power
122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm88 PS
Stroke
72.3 mm113 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 6000 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
12521890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution Max 1250TThunderstroke 116
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
105 mm103.2 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
ENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEMExhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Ambient Temperature, Gear Indicator, Vehicle Status (Vengine Hours), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel Range, RPM, Gear Position), Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change)
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4 Inch TFTSports,Touring
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,24,63727,01,530
Ex-Showroom Price
16,49,00024,33,264
RTO
1,31,9202,18,994
Insurance
43,71749,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
39,21858,066

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