In 2026 Harley-Davidson Sportster S or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Sportster S engine makes power and torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Super Chief Limited engine makes power & torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
Sportster S vs Super Chief Limited Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sportster s
|Super chief limited
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|₹ 24.33 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1252 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|122.3 PS PS
|88 PS PS