Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic vs Indian Scout Bobber

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic BS6
₹21.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
Black Metallic
₹17.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Stroke
114 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc1133 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm99 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,89,84219,12,344
Ex-Showroom Price
21,49,00017,16,854
RTO
1,71,9201,54,517
Insurance
47,43240,973
Accessories Charges
21,4900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
51,36741,103

