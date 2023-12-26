In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Price starts at Rs 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Heritage Classic in 5 colours.
Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours.
The Harley Davidson Heritage Classic mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.
The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
