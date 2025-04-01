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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS160 vs YZF R15 V3

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Yzf r15 v3
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc155 cc
Power17.2 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Front Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L11 L
Length
2017 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg142 kg
Height
1060 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm815 mm
Width
803.5 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
504 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
160 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm58 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterMonocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction BushTelescopic Fork
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
No-
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4951,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,56,700
RTO
9,61313,066
Insurance
10,71110,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0193,919

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160

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