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DISCONTINUED

YAMAHA YZF R15 V3

₹1.41 - 1.6 Lakhs*
4.8
1
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Yamaha YZF R15 V3 is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Alternatives

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Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    155 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    43
  • Power iconPower
    18.37 bhp
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    14.1 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    142 kg
View All YZF R15 V3 SpecsView specs icon

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Variants

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 price starts at ₹ 1.41 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha YZF R15 V3 comes in 4 variants. Yamaha YZF R15 V3's top variant is Metallic Red.
4 Variants Available
YZF R15 V3 Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
155 cc
47.92 kmpl
YZF R15 V3 Thunder Grey
₹1.48 Lakhs*
155 cc
47.92 kmpl
YZF R15 V3 Racing Blue
₹1.52 Lakhs*
155 cc
47.92 kmpl
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Visual Comparison

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Yamaha YZF R15 V3 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3 image
Rs. 1.41 LakhsOnwards
4.81
155 cc18.6 PS14.1 NmSports Bikes142 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Honda Hornet 2.0Honda Hornet 2.0 imageRs. 1.45 LakhsOnwards
4.523
184.4 cc17.26 PS15.9 NmSports Bikes142 kg2034 mm-DiscAlloyYZF R15 V3VSHornet 2.0
Honda NX200Honda NX200 imageRs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
4.821
184.4 cc16.99 PS15.7 NmSports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyYZF R15 V3VSNX200
Okaya EV Ferrato DisruptorOkaya EV Ferrato Disruptor imageRs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
4.5102
-6.37 kW-Sports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyYZF R15 V3VSFerrato Disruptor
Yamaha R15 V4Yamaha R15 V4 imageRs. 1.73 LakhsOnwards
4.8503
155 cc18.4 PS14.2 NmSports Bikes142 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyYZF R15 V3VSR15 V4
Yamaha FZ Blue FlexYamaha FZ Blue Flex imageRs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards-149 cc11.7 PS12.8 NmSports Bikes139 kg2000 mmDiscDiscAlloyYZF R15 V3VSFZ Blue Flex
Yamaha FZ-XYamaha FZ-X imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.6107
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Bikes139 kg2020 mmDiscDiscAlloyYZF R15 V3VSFZ-X

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Images

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Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Image 4
Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Image 5
Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Image 6

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
4Comfort
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User Reviews

The Blue Angel eyed beast
The look of the R15 is very classy, All bikes of Yamaha are sports vehicle, the service experience is also good. Mileage is average as sports bike have less mileage. I put the Blue DRL's in my R15, it looks like a beast with blue eyes. In night it looks like a beast is roaring on the streets.
By: MOHD SOHAIL (Jul 21, 2025)
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Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Specifications and Features

Max Power18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Mileage43 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightLED
Engine155.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all YZF R15 V3 specs and features

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Mileage

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Yamaha YZF R15 V3's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Dark Knight comes with a litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Dark Knight
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Manual
47.92 kmpl

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