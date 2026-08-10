The Blue Angel eyed beast

The look of the R15 is very classy, All bikes of Yamaha are sports vehicle, the service experience is also good. Mileage is average as sports bike have less mileage. I put the Blue DRL's in my R15, it looks like a beast with blue eyes. In night it looks like a beast is roaring on the streets.

By: MOHD SOHAIL ( Jul 21, 2025 )