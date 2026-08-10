Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Key Specs
- Engine155 cc
- Mileage43
- Power18.37 bhp
- Max Torque14.1 Nm
- Kerb Weight142 kg
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Yamaha YZF R15 V3
|Rs. 1.41 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|18.6 PS
|14.1 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda Hornet 2.0
|Rs. 1.45 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|17.26 PS
|15.9 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|YZF R15 V3VSHornet 2.0
|Honda NX200
|Rs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|16.99 PS
|15.7 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|YZF R15 V3VSNX200
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6.37 kW
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|YZF R15 V3VSFerrato Disruptor
|Yamaha R15 V4
|Rs. 1.73 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|18.4 PS
|14.2 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|YZF R15 V3VSR15 V4
|Yamaha FZ Blue Flex
|Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|149 cc
|11.7 PS
|12.8 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|139 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|YZF R15 V3VSFZ Blue Flex
|Yamaha FZ-X
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|139 kg
|2020 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|YZF R15 V3VSFZ-X
|Max Power
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Mileage
|43 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|155.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Yamaha YZF R15 V3 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Yamaha YZF R15 V3's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Dark Knight comes with a litres fuel tank.
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