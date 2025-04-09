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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Yzf r15 v3
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc155 cc
Power24.5 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L11 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm170 mm
Length
2017 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg142 kg
Height
1075 mm1135 mm
Width
804 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
432 km-
Max Speed
125 kmph-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
PerimeterDeltabox
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonocross (link suspension)
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8851,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0241,56,700
RTO
11,09213,066
Insurance
11,76910,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3293,919
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

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Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke
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Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke

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